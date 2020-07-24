Image copyright PA Media Image caption While some shop owners are "positive" about reopening, others are concerned about "confusing" advice

Reopening non-essential stores in Leicester's lockdown zone is "pointless" and "confusing", some shop owners have said.

From 24 July such businesses can open their doors again after more than three weeks of local lockdown.

However, the government has said all but essential travel in to, out of and within the city is still not allowed.

It has confirmed this means people should not leave their homes just to visit the reopened stores.

The local lockdown remains in place in Leicester until 1 August.

'Apprehensive'

"It's so confusing," said Arinder Bhullar, who runs a bridal shop on the Golden Mile. "Are we in lockdown, or are we not?"

She said she had decided to open tomorrow for the first time since March, as she wanted to take the opportunity to keep the business going.

However, she said she worries it may be "pointless" as many of her customers are from outside the city and would not be allowed to enter except for essential travel.

"I'm a little apprehensive, we don't know if people will actually come," she said.

"We're going to give it a couple of days and see how it goes.

"We need solid information from the government. People do not know where they stand."

Image copyright Arinder Bhullar Image caption Arinder Bhullar said they have had the safety measures in place to reopen since mid-June

Across the city Drew Harriman, owner of furniture and homeware store Harriman and Co, has decided to stay shut.

He said the situation was "absolutely ridiculous", and reminded him of when the government told people to stay away from pubs but did not tell them to close.

"What's the point of opening a store that is not essential in the middle of a lockdown?" he asked.

"This will confuse people. The government are playing games with businesses and livelihoods."

Image copyright Harriman and Co Image caption Drew Harriman (left) said closing the shop for the second lockdown "knocked the stuffing" out of them

According to the Federation of Small Businesses in the East Midlands, which represents about 500 shops in the city, the reaction of its members has been "mixed".

Jennifer Thomas from the organisation, said: "Some can't wait to get get going. But some are asking if it's worth it? Why reopen if no-one is actually allowed out? It's a very tough decision, there's an expense to reopening."

Leicester City Council has said it will be "monitoring the situation very carefully" to make sure staff and customers are safe.

Leicestershire Police reminded residents about the restrictions on travel and appealed for them to use "common sense".

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said non-essential shops were being allowed to reopen because the infection rate in the city was going down.

But the guidance "remains to stay at home as far as possible".

He added: "People should not travel solely for non-essential shopping."

