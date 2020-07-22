Hassan Jama: Man charged with stabbing murder
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who died from a stab wound.
Hassan Jama, 19, died in Bartholomew Street, in the Highfields area of Leicester, just before 02:30 BST on 18 July.
Leicestershire Police said an 18-year-old man from the city had been charged with murder.
Ishaq Hassanjee has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
A second man, a 19-year-old from Leicester, was also arrested over Mr Jama's death and remains in police custody.
