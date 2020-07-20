Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption A post-mortem examination confirmed Hassan Jama, 19, died as a result of a single stab wound

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died from a stab wound.

Hassan Jama, 19, died in Bartholomew Street, in the Highfields area of Leicester, in the early hours of Saturday.

Leicestershire Police said the suspect was from the city but arrested at an address in Gloucester on Sunday night. He remains in custody.

Another man, 18, who was arrested on Saturday also remains in custody.

Det Insp Nicole Main said: "Our investigation to bring those responsible for Hassan's death is continuing and a second man has been arrested as a result.

"But we are still appealing for help from communities living within the Highfields area of Leicester."

She added information about what happened could be "vital" to the investigation.

The force added officers were carrying out inquiries and "offering reassurance" to residents living in the area over the weekend.

Leaflets printed in four languages were distributed in the community urging people with information to contact them.

