Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Hassan Jama died as a result of a single stab wound

A 19-year-old man who died in a stabbing in Leicester has been named by police.

Hassan Jama died on Saturday as a result of a single stab wound, a post-mortem examination confirmed.

Officers from Leicestershire Police were called to Bartholomew Street in the Highfields area just before 02:30 BST.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A police cordon is in place around both Bartholomew Street and Myrtle Road.

