A 19-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Leicester.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing on Bartholomew Street in the Highfields area of the city at 02:30 BST on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The Leicestershire force said a cordon was in place while officers continue to investigate and offer reassurance to the community.

The victim died at the scene, the force added.

