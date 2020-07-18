Image copyright Russell England Image caption Michael, 91, and Gillian, 88, left Leicester Royal Infirmary together on Friday

An elderly couple have walked out of hospital together after a "heart-warming" recovery from coronavirus.

Michael, 91, and Gillian England, 88, spent three weeks undergoing treatment at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Hospital staff said Mr England would get dressed each morning so he could walk to his wife's bedside while exercising.

The couple, who have been married for 61 years, would then hold hands and have a cup of tea together.

A post on the Leicester's Hospitals Facebook page said Mrs England would be "eagerly waiting" for her husband to visit.

Nurses also allowed the couple to order and eat their meals together during their "heart-warming journey" to support each other.

Image copyright University Hospitals of Leicester Image caption Michael visited Gillian every day while they recovered together in hospital

Russell England - one of their three sons - said he feared he would not see both his parents leave hospital.

They were both taken there in an ambulance but his father had an especially "rough old time with the virus".

He said at one point his father was given just 48 hours to live and called his sons "to say goodbye".

"Remarkably", Mr England said, his father made a recovery.

Image copyright University Hospitals of Leicester Image caption Mr and Mrs England were discharged from Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday

Mr England Snr said he wanted to get better so he could look after his wife: "First and foremost, I want to be there for Gillian.

"While I've been in hospital I've not really missed anything because Gillian is here and I have been able to see her every day."

When leaving the hospital on Friday, he said: "Being discharged together, on the same day is even more special as we have been on our recovery journey together."

