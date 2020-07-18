Image caption Susan Bassett cancelled her holiday this weekend in confusion about the dates

People living in a number of suburbs just outside Leicester have been released from the local lockdown. BBC News has been to meet some of them.

While the rest of England has been enjoying staycations, having a pint in a pub and booking a haircut, people in parts of Leicestershire have watched enviously from the sidelines.

But more of the county can now rediscover life's little pleasures after several areas outside the city centre were released from the lockdown zone.

But the conditions and dates mentioned in the announcement by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday were initially confusing.

Premature cancellation

Believing she could not travel anywhere until after 24 July, Susan Bassett immediately cancelled a three-day trip to Poole planned for this weekend.

The 54-year-old, from Braunstone Town, said she later realised restrictions were in fact being lifted nearly a week earlier - meaning she could have gone away after all.

"I'm not a happy bunny," she said.

"We're getting the money back but not the holiday and everything is sold out now or too expensive.

"It's the fourth holiday we've had to cancel this year. We shouldn't have been in lockdown in the first place."

Image caption Tracy Plant said she was looking forward to a seaside trip

For Tracy Plant, 40, also from Braunstone Town, it means she can finally take a trip to the beach.

"We were so pleased, we were dancing and singing round the house when he made the announcement," she said.

"It's been hard. We've got to do what we've got to do but I'm looking forward to a bit more freedom.

"But I feel sorry for the people still in Leicester, my mum and dad are still in the lockdown zone. So we want to be happy but we're sad for them too."

She said Mr Hancock's message about the timings of lifting the lockdown was "as clear as mud" so it was easy to see how people had become confused.

Image caption Publican Kim Thornley said she was looking forward to welcoming customers again

Jeffrey Williamson, 82, said he and his wife were happy they were now "free and easy".

"It was a bit confusing to say the least at first, with the two different dates," he said.

"It would be better if they just had one spokesperson. But we're pleased to hear it's sooner and we're not in it anymore."

'Hard slog'

A pub in Glenfield that had been ready with its beers to open on 4 July, is finally able to open on Monday.

Kim Thornley, landlady at the Railway Inn, said she had missed seeing her regulars and was "elated" at the news.

"I can finally open my front door and welcome my customers," she said.

"Being a landlady, I'm a social person and to not have any customers in four months, it has been a hard slog.

"I normally only take two days off a year - Boxing Day and New Year's Day."

Ms Thornley said she had used the closure to decorate the pub for her returning customers.

"The beer is in the cellar ready to go, I have put the optics back up today and I'm looking forward to Monday morning.

"Everything is coming together nicely. I'm just relieved I can finally open."

