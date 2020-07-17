Image copyright PA Media Image caption Labour mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has accused the health secretary of "playing silly games", and suggested Leicester's continued lockdown was "a political decision"

The mayor of Leicester has accused the health secretary of "playing silly games" with changes to the city's local lockdown.

On Thursday, Matt Hancock said restrictions would remain, though some "but not all" would ease from 24 July.

City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said the decision was "political", and suburbs under the Tory-controlled county council were being released.

County council leader Nick Rushton said the move had been "based on evidence".

However, he admitted there was some confusion over when those areas would be allowed to come out of lockdown.

What has been announced?

The health secretary said cases in Leicester had dropped by 16 per 100,000 people since the extended lockdown was announced.

In Leicester, it is understood restrictions on schools and nurseries will be lifted but bars, restaurants and hairdressers will remain closed.

"A more targeted approach" to the restrictions on non-essential retail was also announced, with Mr Hancock promising "a new local power to close them when necessary".

Mr Hancock said the decision would be reviewed in two weeks.

When asked whether the review would be two weeks from the announcement, or a fortnight after 24 July, Sir Peter said: "I assume it's two weeks on from [Thursday's announcement], but there's no way of knowing that."

How have local politicians reacted?

Leicester's Labour mayor has reacted angrily to the continued blanket lockdown and urged a more targeted approach.

He disputed claims in Mr Hancock's House of Commons speech, which said he had declined to put forward suggested changes within the city boundary.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester, Sir Peter said: "That is not the way it happened."

He said the health secretary had asked him to "draw a line on a map" in the middle of a Skype call, and accused him of playing "silly games".

"It was a political decision that decided to take out the Tory voting areas around Leicester, and it will be a political decision ultimately that will release us from this," he said.

Which areas will be released from lockdown?

Image copyright Leicestershire County Council Image caption Leicestershire County Council has published a revised map of the lockdown boundary

County council leader Nick Rushton said he advised Matt Hancock that many border areas under lockdown could be released "based on evidence".

But confusion remains as to when areas such as Glenfield and Birstall will be freed from the restrictions.

Asked about suggestions that suburban areas could come out of lockdown by Saturday, Mr Rushton said: "At the moment I'm sticking to 24 July as that's the best information I've been given."

The county council areas of Oadby and Wigston will remain under lockdown because "the prevalence of Covid - due to testing - is too high", Mr Rushton said.

Latest figures indicate there are 712 cases per 100,000 people in the borough, considerably more than the county's 431 average.

