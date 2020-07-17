Image copyright Lauren Moody Image caption Lauren Moody said there was a bit of a "traffic jam" in some spots

Some visitors to a financially-hit zoo have criticised its safety measures since reopening following the coronavirus pandemic.

Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire was closed for nearly three months leading to concerns it might not survive.

It reopened to the public last month but some customers have suggested they "didn't feel safe" during their visit.

The zoo said it was being "super careful" and "putting in place all the measure that are expected of us".

Dr Sharon Redrobe, chief executive officer at Twycross Zoo, said the site was operating at 35% visitor capacity, had more than 150 hand sanitiser stations and had received coronavirus accreditation from Visit Britain.

However, Lauren Moody who visited the zoo on Sunday, described it on Twitter as "social distancing hell".

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, Ms Moody said: "I knew it was going to be different but I really wanted to support the zoo knowing that they were struggling but I can honestly say at certain points I just didn't feel safe."

She said a "traffic jam" in the one-way system left them stuck for 20 minutes in "quite a small space that you can't get out of".

She said some people got "so frustrated" they began pushing past.

Similar concerns have been shared by others on Tripadvisor.

A review added on Tuesday, said: "I did not feel safe on numerous occasions."

Another remarked: "Signage for the one-way system was incredibly poor."

Image copyright Lauren Moody Image caption The zoo is operating at 35% visitor capacity and has been given coronavirus accreditation from Visit Britain

Dr Redrobe said the views were "really disappointing".

"We want everyone to have a good time and of course feel safe," she said.

"We are being super careful and putting in place all the measure that are expected of us."

Image copyright Twycross Zoo Image caption Sharon Redrobe said staff at the zoo had worked "really hard" to adapt to the new safety measures

Twycross Zoo reported a significant financial hardship during the lockdown.

Dr Redrobe said "we can't survive without the public" and added that all the feedback received would be listened to.

