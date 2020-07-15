Image caption Campaigners gathered to call for their "release" from the local lockdown

Residents are protesting against being included in Leicester's local lockdown boundary zone.

Glenfield is outside the city limits but was included in the boundaries laid out two weeks ago.

On Thursday, the government is expected to say whether or not it will be easing measures in the city, but villagers are asking to be "released" regardless.

Leicestershire County Council, who helped draw up the map, recognised the boundaries are not "perfect".

But it said it could not discuss any changes until after the government's announcement.

'Release Glenfield now'

Andrew Norman has set up a petition calling Glenfield's inclusion in the lockdown "wrong", demanding an apology for being "overlooked" and asking for an immediate release.

So far, about 950 people have signed it.

Mr Norman said: "They're struggling to understand why people they know in the surrounding areas are now able to enjoy the luxuries we can't."

Image caption Andrew Norman's petition said the local lockdown is having a "having a negative effect on mental health and local businesses"

Kim Thornley, landlady of the Railway Inn, said: "I've had enough, it makes you angry. I've got a cellar full of beer which we were hoping to open on 4 July and I can't use it."

Data released by the council last week showed Glenfield had had about 55 cases of coronavirus up to 4 July.

Its rate of cases per 100,000 people was much lower than Leicester's, and lower than some parts of the county which are not included in the lockdown.

The boundary has been controversial for some from the start and Charnwood borough councillors have written to Mr Hancock calling for some areas to be removed.

County council leader Nick Rushton spoke to Mr Hancock on Monday to discuss the release of certain areas which have shown lower infection rates.

Image caption Kim Thornley believes their inclusion in the boundary is "unfair"

The council said it chose areas close to the city, where there are generally higher rates of infection, and used easy-to-understand boundaries such as major roads.

In Glenfield, the division between city and county largely runs through residential streets and gardens.

A statement on its website reads: "Wherever you draw a line it would make some people unhappy.

"We need to get on top of this virus before it spreads further in Leicestershire again. It's regrettable we've had to single out areas for further restrictions but this reflects our current knowledge on risk."

