Leicester lockdown measures eased after cases drop

A stricter lockdown in Leicester will be eased after a drop in coronavirus cases, Matt Hancock has said.

The health secretary told the House of Commons some restrictions would be lifted from 24 July "but not all" following a prolonged lockdown.

The city remained under strict measures from 29 June after a spike in cases.

Restrictions on schools and nurseries will be lifted but bars remain closed as virus rates "still remain well above the national average", Mr Hancock said.

The secretary of state said the latest data showed the seven-day infection rate in Leicester was now 119 cases per 100,000 people - down from 135 when the prolonged lockdown was announced.

A new local power will be used to close shops selling non-essential items where necessary.

Bars and restaurants in the city will still not be allowed to open and the ban on non-essential travel and social gatherings of more six people for example will remain in force.

Despite announcing schools could reopen, those run by the city and county council have already closed for the summer.

Mr Hancock said: "Some say that the local lockdown is unnecessary.

"I wish this were true, but sadly it remains vital for the health of everyone in Leicester and the rest of the country that these restrictions stay in place.

"We will review them again in a fortnight. I hope that this careful easing of restrictions will provide some comfort to people in Leicester and Leicestershire."

