Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the stabbing happened on a footpath between The Newry and Southfields Drive

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was critically injured in a stabbing.

The 19-year-old victim arrived at Leicester Royal Infirmary with a stab wound to his abdomen at about 20:45 BST on Friday, police said.

Officers believe he was stabbed in the Saffron Lane area of the city.

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were arrested and later released on bail.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.