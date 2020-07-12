Leicester attempted murder arrests after man stabbed
- 12 July 2020
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was critically injured in a stabbing.
The 19-year-old victim arrived at Leicester Royal Infirmary with a stab wound to his abdomen at about 20:45 BST on Friday, police said.
Officers believe he was stabbed in the Saffron Lane area of the city.
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were arrested and later released on bail.
