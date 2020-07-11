Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Belgium has singled Leicester out for stricter restrictions after the city was placed in a local lockdown

Leicester has joined a handful of European cities to be placed on the Belgian government's "red-zone" list.

It means anyone arriving in the country who has recently visited Leicester will be told to place themselves in a two-week mandatory quarantine.

It is the only UK city to be included in Belgium's list. The other cities are in Portugal or Spain.

Leicester was the site of England's first local lockdown on 29 June following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Signs are expected to be erected around Brussels Airport on Saturday telling passengers to inform the authorities if they have been in the city before arriving.

Earlier this week, the government announced the number of coronavirus cases in the city was going down.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons on Tuesday the seven-day infection rate had dropped from 135 to 117 cases per 100,000 people.

