Image copyright Alice Williams Image caption Alice Williams and Luke Burrows are hoping their wedding in Cyprus will go ahead in September

A couple whose wedding was cancelled twice - by the Thomas Cook collapse and the coronavirus pandemic - are hoping to tie the knot finally in September.

Alice Williams and Luke Burrows, from Leicester, were due to get married in Cyprus in May, before coronavirus prevented them from saying their vows.

The relaxation of travel restrictions means the couple have now reorganised the big day for September.

Miss Williams said she was "hopeful" her big day would go ahead.

'All fell apart'

The couple first booked their wedding with Thomas Cook in November 2018 but, ten months later, the holiday firm collapsed.

Miss Williams, 25, said their flights, hotels - and most of their guests' bookings were cancelled.

Image copyright Alice Williams Image caption Miss Williams works as a paediatric nurse and said she is used to being under pressure

They managed to reorganise the wedding for the same date and location, only for it to be cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown, along with a party they had organised in the UK for when they returned.

Miss Williams said she is not sure how many guests would be able to travel to her thrice-rearranged bash but added: "We'll be there, even if it's just me and Luke."

Image copyright Alice Williams Image caption Miss Williams received gifts from friends after the wedding fell through for a second time

She said her job as a paediatric nurse meant she is used to being under pressure and she had not yet turned into "bridezilla".

"I kind of just go with the flow with things anyway; that's kind of who I am," she said.

