Image caption Bomb disposal experts cordoned off part of Newbold Coleorton, Leicestershire, in September last year

A man who caused part of a Leicestershire village to be cordoned off by bomb disposal experts has been given a 16-month jail sentence.

Matthew Montanow was arrested in Newbold Coleorton on 12 September 2019.

In January he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing explosive substances, two counts of making explosive substances, and four of possessing prohibited ammunition.

The 30-year-old, of Vicarage Close in the village, was sentenced on 8 July.

