Image caption Public Health England said the city's North Evington ward was one of the worst-affected areas in Leicester

Coronavirus news and advice is being produced in different languages to ensure vital messages reach everyone during Leicester's prolonged lockdown.

The city council and a charity have put together leaflets and audio messages in more than 10 languages.

Meanwhile, the BBC is offering news bulletins in Gujarati - the second most-spoken language in the city.

It comes after Boris Johnson said there were "particular problems" in the city with people understanding the guidance.

Image caption Gujarati bulletins are being recorded for BBC Radio Leicester

A local lockdown in Leicester was announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on 29 June after a spike in cases.

He said extra funding would be given to councils to "enhance their communications and ensure they are translated into all locally relevant languages".

Key messages translated are available on the city council's website, leaflets will be delivered to homes, and audio messages are being shared on WhatsApp.

Volunteers at the Al-Khair Foundation have also translated government posters into other languages, including Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali.

Image copyright Leicester City Council Image caption Leaflets in various languages have been produced by the city council

"As we travelled around the city we realised some people were struggling to understand the situation as they didn't speak English or it's not their first language," said Aamir Abassi, of the foundation.

"We started translating NHS posters and government leaflets and delivering them with food whilst explaining the importance of the information.

"But now it's clear we need to do more. Getting the message across to people of different languages is a key concern."

Vinod Ghadiali, president of the Oadby and Wigston Hindu Community group, is recording bulletins in Gujarati for BBC Radio Leicester - a language spoken by 11.5% of the city's population.

"Many people are not even aware of the lockdown and it is probably because of the language barrier," he said.

"This is a very extraordinary situation and we all need to do what we can to share information."

The bulletins are broadcast at 17:30 BST on weekdays and 12:30 on weekends.

The BBC is also working with the city council to produce videos in six different languages.

