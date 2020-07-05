First online service broadcast for prisoners and families
The Church of England has broadcast a prison service online for the first time.
The service featured recordings from HMP Stocken in Rutland, HMP Low Newton in Durham and HMP Pentonville in London.
Family visits to prisons have been suspended because of the pandemic.
Reverend Helen Dearnley, who led the service from Stocken, said it allowed prisoners to worship with their families virtually for the first time.
The service was broadcast at 09:00 BST earlier on prison television and radio as well as the Church of England's website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
It included contributions from prison staff, chaplains and prisoners.
Rev Dearnley, who led the pre-recorded service, said: "For the first time, those in prison and their families were able to worship virtually together, and all of us, separated from our communities by coronavirus, can share in this worship."
Social visits to prisons have been temporarily banned to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Lucy Frazer, the prisons and probation minister at the Ministry of Justice, said: "It is great to see examples of how technology is allowing prisoners to connect remotely with their families."
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- BUBBLES: How do they work and who can be in yours?
- JOBS: Can my boss force me to go to work?
- HOLIDAYS: Will I get a summer break?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- FACE MASKS: When should you wear one?
- TESTING: Who can get a test and how?
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.