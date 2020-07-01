Image copyright PA Media Image caption Walkers has its headquarters in Beaumont Leys, Leicester

Snack firm Walkers has confirmed 28 staff at its factory in Leicester have tested positive for coronavirus.

The crisp giant, which employs 1,400 at its Beaumont Leys site, said it had seen a "steady increase" in confirmed cases in June.

A local lockdown has been announced in Leicester after the number of infections in the city rose.

Walkers said its own track and trace procedure indicated transmission of the virus was "not in our factory".

"We have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases, reflecting the situation in the local community and coinciding with the roll-out and uptake of testing," a spokesperson said.

The firm said it was "in regular contact" with health authorities and the government, and was "reassured" it had the correct measures in place to protect employees.

It said it continued to "maintain the highest level of vigilance", and that employees with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 were self-isolating on full pay.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.