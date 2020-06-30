Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matt Hancock said Leicester had "10% of all positive cases in the country over the past week"

Leicester's mayor has urged people to "stick together" and stay at home after lockdown restrictions were tightened.

Non-essential shops have shut and schools are to be closed to most pupils in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in the city.

Sir Peter Soulsby said he hoped they would be able to work with the government to "get on top of whatever is out there".

The measures announced by Matt Hancock are the UK's first local lockdown.

The health secretary said the city had "10% of all positive cases in the country over the past week".

The tightening of restrictions in the city will last for at least two weeks and apply to the city centre and a number of suburbs.

Mr Hancock told the House of Commons people in Leicester should stay at home and only travel if essential.

He said the measures would be enforced by police "in some cases".

The loosening of restrictions in England on Saturday, including the reopening of bars, restaurants and hair salons, will also not be taking place in the city.

