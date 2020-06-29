Image caption Many businesses in Leicester have been preparing to reopen on 4 July

Just as the rest of England prepares for the welcome easing of lockdown restrictions at the weekend, people in Leicester are reacting to the news that they may have to carry on as they are.

The city's mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has said the government has recommended current restrictions are maintained for another two weeks due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

That means pubs, restaurants and hairdressers could have to keep their doors closed for a further fortnight.

Sarah Gillett, manager of the Market Tavern, said she was "gutted" to hear restrictions may be extended and called for clarity as about £8,000 worth of stock needed to be ordered.

"We wanted to take some of the staff off furlough [to help clean] tomorrow and we just don't know what to do. We're in limbo.

"If we can't open, we can't open, but let us know sooner rather than later," she said.

Margaret Barton, 41, owner of Cafe Mbriki, said only being able to serve takeaways was hardly worth staying open for.

She said: "If the government says we need to stay like this for two more weeks we will - we have to get rid of the virus.

"But I think the council should offer us more [financial] help if it does happen."

Indy Burmi, owner of Indy's hairdressing, said the phones had been ringing non-stop with clients asking what was happening and he was worried those holding on for reopening might now just cut or dye their own hair.

"It's embarrassing that it has happened here," he said.

"It seems like some people haven't been listening to the rules. It's not happened in London, where there's lots of people, or in Birmingham... it's a shame."

Blake Edwards, owner of the Flappers and Gentlemen salon, said they had put plans in place to reopen, including limiting numbers, asking customers to wear masks and putting staff in PPE.

He said he would be "gutted" if restrictions were extended as "it will be heartbreaking to tell all those clients we're having to delay".

The 38-year-old said his salon was fully booked for the next five weeks and they would need to know if they cannot open soon, as people needed to be contacted and their appointments moved back.

"Yes if it's clear from the numbers that there has been a huge increase we would do it - lives come first - but it needs to be strong to warrant what they want to do," he said.

Mr Edwards said the potential long-term impact on businesses and the city's workforce was worrying.

He said: "If this is going to be around for a long time we have to learn to live with it and is locking down again the answer?"

Sailesh Ghelani, 38, from Evington, who had a "horrible" bout of coronavirus in March himself, said his first thought when he heard there was a spike in Leicester was that it was to do with the city's ethnic mix rather than behaviour, as he believes everyone has been listening to the government advice and staying safe.

"I'm relieved they are not talking about going into a stricter lockdown," he said.

"But if it's extending it a couple of weeks, we've gone without for so long, a couple of weeks is not going to make much of a difference."

Taxi driver Amdadey Rahman, 53, also from Evington, said extending the restrictions would be hard as "work is very slow" at the moment and he had been hoping the reopening of pubs would improve matters.

"The data is worrying, particularly hearing it is in my area, but it might be a bit old, so we need to know about the situation.

"But good or bad, we have to accept it. It is for our safety," he said.

Market worker Stephen Powley, 56, who is sporting a Leicester City mask made for him by a friend, believes the rise in cases is because of the ethnic mix in the city.

"It's crazy [that we are potentially going to have a longer lockdown]. And it's frightening," he said.

"I was looking forward to getting a haircut, going to restaurants. I miss seeing friends, I've not seen some for a long time."

Lyndsey Portas, 42, owner of TG Portas fruit and veg stall at the marked, said she "can't believe" Leicester is "worse than more heavily populated cities".

"We've been open the whole time as an essential food business but it's been really hard for businesses. The High Street seems to be dying around us.

"It would have been nice to have felt it was a bit back to normal, but if it's spreading through the community, it does need to be stopped."

