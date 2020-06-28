Image caption Home secretary Priti Patel confirmed a possible lockdown had been discussed

The city of Leicester may be facing a localised lockdown after a rise in coronavirus cases, Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, she said it was "correct" that the government was considering the move, reported in The Sunday Times.

About 25% of Leicester's 2,494 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in the two weeks before 16 June.

Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said there was "no immediate prospect" of a lockdown.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast before Ms Patel was interviewed, he said data from testing was still being analysed.

Asked about restrictions, he said: "I don't think that is an immediate prospect.

'Extra support'

"After many weeks of asking, we now have that data and we are analysing it over this weekend, and hopefully early next week we will know whether we have a problem and if we have, where it is."

However, Ms Patel said she had spoken to Health Secretary Matt Hancock about a possible local lockdown, and said "extra support" would be going into the area.

"With local flare-ups, it is right we have a local solution", she said.

