Image caption A pupil's father was shown screenshots of the questions by his daughter

A "malicious" former staff member was behind "inappropriate" quiz questions set for students, school bosses claim.

Countesthorpe Leysland Community College in Leicestershire sent the online quiz as homework to pupils.

One question, about what Catholics believe purgatory to be, included the multiple-choice answer: "A special hell for paedos/kiddy fiddlers."

The LiFE Multi Academy Trust, which runs the school, said it is investigating.

"It appears that this was a malicious act by a staff member no longer at the school," chief executive Chris Parkinson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"The sheer volume of learning resources and teaching aids that are being drawn up during the current situation is vast, and every school, up and down the country, is reliant on the dedication and professionalism of its staff to set well thought out, appropriate work for their students.

"Clearly, this has not happened on this occasion."

Image copyright Google Image caption The school believes it was "a malicious act by a staff member no longer at the school"

Concerns about the quiz and answers were originally raised with the school by the parent of a 14-year-old girl, who said they were "shocked" when they saw some of the answers.

Mr Parkinson said the school will send the results of its investigation on to the Teaching Regulation Agency.

He added: "It would be a great shame if potentially the action of an ex-member of staff detracted from all of the wonderful work the school has [been] and is carrying out during this unprecedented period."

