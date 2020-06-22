Image copyright Bonnie Lane Image caption Ben Godfrey collided with another bike

A British Superbike rider has died in an accident at Donington Park.

Ben Godfrey, 25, fell from his bike after a crash with another rider during the No Limits Trackdays event at the Leicestershire circuit on Sunday.

Organisers said: "Tragically he suffered serious injuries and despite immediate medical assistance trackside, he succumbed to his injuries."

Mark Neate, director of No Limits Trackdays, said: "Ben really was a fantastic young man."

Mr Godfrey "was always smiling and had time for everyone"

Mr Neate said Mr Godfrey, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, was "friends with so many people in the paddock".

He said: "I am so desperately sad that Ben died from the injuries he sustained.

"He was always smiling and had time for everyone.

"He was very excited for the start of the season and had taken part in many trackdays in the last month.

"Our thoughts are with his family, his partner Jordan and his team-mates and friends."

Fellow racer Glenn Irwin called Mr Godfrey - who rode in the National Superstock 1000 class - the "King of the Dutch Superbike race at Assen", referring to the track in the Netherlands that annually hosts British Superbike races.

Superbike is a type of motorcycle racing in which the bikes used are derived from standard production models, and differ only slightly from sports bikes seen on the roads.

