Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption A limited schedule is in place until the end of June

East Midlands Airport is resuming passenger flights for the first time since coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced in March.

A Ryanair service from Alicante is due to arrive at 15:20 BST before departing a short time later.

It will be the first time passengers have set foot inside the airport, in Castle Donington, Leicestershire for 12 weeks.

A total of 16 Ryanair flights are scheduled before the end of June.

Passengers have been told they must wear face coverings inside the airport and anyone arriving into the UK must quarantine for 14 days.

Airport bosses hope a further easing of coronavirus restrictions could allow for a fuller timetable from next month.

Image copyright East Midlands Airport Image caption The airport has experienced a rise in the number of cargo flights during lockdown

The airport is a major cargo hub and its freight operations saw it become one of Europe's ten busiest airports during lockdown.

This included flights bringing medical and personal protective equipment to the UK.

Managing director Karen Smart said the resumption of passenger flights was a "really positive development".

She said: "It may take two to three years before passengers return in the numbers we had pre-Covid-19, but EMA will always continue to be an important gateway for both people and products."

The airport has also reviewed its charges and fees, with the cost of a rapid drop-off outside the departure terminal being changed from £3 for 10 minutes to £4 for 15 minutes.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.