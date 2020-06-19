Image caption The father was shown screenshots of the questions by his daughter

A 14-year-old's religious education homework included references to "paedos" and "kiddy fiddlers".

They featured as answers in a multiple-choice quiz sent to pupils at Countesthorpe Leysland Community College in Leicestershire.

One asked "who ends up in hell?", while "a special hell for paedos/kiddy fiddlers" was offered as a possible definition of purgatory.

The school said the work had been removed and an investigation launched.

The girl's father, who has asked not to be named, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) he reported the material to the school as soon as his daughter showed him a screenshot of the online home-schooling platform.

'Just wrong'

"I couldn't believe it," he said.

"If it had said paedophiles that would have been weird enough but to use slang like paedos and kiddy fiddlers in a quiz for teenagers is just wrong," he said.

"I can't imagine a teacher saying it in a lesson, it's the sort of thing a kid would shout out in class, not something you expect to see on homework.

"Even if it's an external thing, the school have still included it in the work set by them. It's shocking, totally unacceptable and inappropriate."

Image copyright Google Image caption The school said only one parent had complained

School principal Catherine Aitcheson said: "We started to investigate this as a matter of urgency as soon as we were made aware of it. It has now been removed from our online homework platform.

"We are still investigating how this has happened. This is the first time we have experienced anything like this from thousands of pieces of work set on this platform.

"The parent has been contacted and spoken to and is happy and reassured with how we have dealt with it."

