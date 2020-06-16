Market Harborough death: Three people arrested
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs after a man died at a block of flats.
Police were called to Kettering Road, Market Harborough, at 01:40 BST on Sunday after the man, in his 30s, became unwell.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, aged 38 and 54, and a woman, 38, all from Market Harborough, were held on suspicion of "being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs" and have been released under investigation.
