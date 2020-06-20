Image copyright Matthew Smalley Image caption Creators Matthew Smalley and Ole Andreas Haley enjoyed meeting in Leicester's Firebug bar

Two men have created a website that allows people to meet friends in their favourite watering holes.

Matthew Smalley and Ole Andreas Haley made PubMash because video calling with friends "didn't feel the same".

They started it around Easter time when Mr Smalley was unable to visit friends in his former home city of Leicester.

Mr Smalley, who studied in the city but now lives in Norway, has helped with more intricate designs of his old haunts.

Mr Smalley, who was born in Kirby Muxloe, Leicestershire, and studied at De Montfort University, said he came up with the idea while having a few drinks with his friends on a video call, thinking it felt "empty".

He said the website allows viewers to virtually enter most pubs in the UK, but the pubs in Leicester have been recreated in more detail.

As a student, Mr Smalley attended a number of pubs in the city, including Soar Point, Hakamou and Firebug.

He said: "We felt like it would've been more enjoyable to be speaking in something such as a virtual pub."

The men are aiming to add specific designs for more pubs and allow people to create their own.

Mr Smalley moved to Norway six years ago to the town of Hamar, 90 miles north of Oslo, after meeting his girlfriend on holiday in Crete.

Once there he started a company with Mr Andreas, teaching languages to refugees.

Mr Smalley regularly visits Leicester when he can but has been unable to see friends and family during the coronavirus lockdown.

"It's been tough," he said. "There are flights but I wouldn't have anywhere to stay without breaking my own quarantine."

As of 19 June, Norway has seen 8,708 coronavirus cases and 244 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Its residents have been told to limit contact and keep at least one metre away from people outside of family.

Mr Smalley said life is almost back to "normal" but some people are still working from home.

