Image copyright Google Image caption Loughborough Grammar School is one of the oldest independent schools in the country

Fresh allegations have emerged about a school at the centre of a racism investigation.

Police are examining reports a pupil received "harrowing" racist abuse over five years at independently-run Loughborough Grammar School.

A dossier compiled by ex-students has detailed allegations of more than 100 incidents of racism at the school and three other schools in the same chain.

School bosses said they had received the report and were taking action.

The two ex-pupils who compiled the dossier - who have asked to remain anonymous - said they set up an online survey after coverage of the police investigation prompted others to recount their experiences on social media.

Within 48 hours of the survey being circulated they said they had received 120 submissions from people who had attended schools in the Loughborough Schools Foundation group.

Book slurs

One incident involved a former black student, who said a classmate put a chain around their neck during a games session and called them a slave.

They wrote: "Everyone present laughed and I was humiliated. Nothing was done about it."

A number of Asian and black students complained of teachers failing to pronounce their names correctly, despite being corrected numerous times, and getting non-white students mixed up.

Others said English teachers would read racial slurs out loud when they featured in classic literature.

Several respondents expressed the view white girls at Loughborough High School were given preferential treatment.

One of the survey's organisers said: "The number of responses alone illustrates a clear problem within the foundation.

"It is truly shameful that racism has been allowed to permeate throughout these schools and we hope our findings will serve as a tool for LSF to do better in the future."

Loughborough Schools Foundation said it offered "an unreserved apology to anyone who has suffered from racism".

It said "There are no excuses. Racism has no place in this foundation. We are sorry that we have fallen short of our aims and we will strive for better.

"We are working with the police, as well as examining our own internal procedures to ensure pupils feel safe, respected, and valued at all of our schools."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.