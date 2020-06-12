Image copyright Geograph Image caption The Mahatma Gandhi statue was erected in Belgrave Road in Leicester in 2009

A petition to remove a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester has received nearly 5,000 signatures.

The online petition accuses the Indian independence campaigner of being "a fascist, racist and sexual predator".

Last year, students from Manchester called for a similar statue of Gandhi to be removed because of his "well-documented anti-black racism".

But former Leicester East MP Keith Vaz accused the petition of trying to "divide communities" in the city.

Mr Vaz said Gandhi's statues "in Leicester and London are an inspiration for peace, harmony and non-violence".

The former Labour politician, who was at the unveiling of the Leicester statue in 2009, called the Indian leader "one of the greatest peacemakers in history".

He said he would "defend [the statue] personally" if there was any attempt to remove it, and would be referring the online petition to the police "to consider whether it incites racial hatred".

Image copyright Geograph Image caption The statue was vandalised in 2014 with graffiti referring to the 1984 Golden Temple attack in India

Several academics have noted reports of Gandhi's derogatory views towards native Africans while he lived in South Africa in the late 19th Century.

Gandhi's biographer and grandson, Rajmohan Gandhi, previously admitted one of the fathers of modern India was "at times ignorant and prejudiced about South Africa's blacks".

"Gandhi too was an imperfect human being, [but] imperfect Gandhi was more radical and progressive than most contemporary compatriots," he said.

Leicester City Council said the petition had not yet been submitted to the authority.

"These representations will be considered as part of a wider conversation about the context, relevance and appropriateness of street names, statues and monuments in the city," a spokesman said.

Statues fall across UK

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A statue of Edward Colston was thrown in Bristol's harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest

The petition comes after the statue of 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston was toppled as part of a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol.

Since then, a statue of slave trader Robert Milligan has been removed from outside the Museum of London Docklands.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Protesters have been calling for an Oxford college's statue of Cecil Rhodes to be removed

There have also been calls to remove the statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes from Oriel College in Oxford, which saw thousands of people protest outside the institution on Tuesday.

Protesters defaced a statue of Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, labelling the politician "racist".

Churchill's statue in Parliament Square has been boarded up because of fears it could be vandalised in future protests.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The statue of Winston Churchill was boarded up on Friday morning ahead of planned protests

