Image copyright Danny North / Download Festival Image caption Organiser Andy Copping is famous for wearing his cowboy hat

The organiser of the Download Festival has said it will feel "odd" not being at the site this weekend after coronavirus forced its cancellation.

The heavy metal event was due to begin on Friday at Castle Donington in Leicestershire but will instead be a "virtual festival".

The 12-hour show, over three nights, includes interviews and performances.

Organiser Andy Copping said he has not missed the stress but is still full of "trepidation" about the broadcast.

"It's going to feel odd me not running around the festival site with my cowboy hat on," he said.

"I will be wearing my hat at home while watching [the Download TV programme]. It's going to be strange but I'm very proud what we've done."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption American rockers Kiss have previously headlined Download and will perform at the virtual festival

This year's headliners include Kiss, Iron Maiden, System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Offspring, Funeral for a Friend and Bowling for Soup.

"[The bands] have been super positive - there's a lot of love for the festival. They wanted to get involved and help us."

He joked that he would thankfully not have to deal with their "riders" or backstage requests.

Image copyright Maxine Smetherhem Image caption Bryan and Stephen Smetherhem are watching Download's virtual festival with baby Maisie

Rockers planning to watch Download TV include the Smetherhem family from Glasgow, who have set up camp in their living room.

Maxine and Bryan travelled to the East Midlands for the 2018 festival with their then nine-year-old son Stephen.

They were due to go this year but instead have set up camp in their living room, with baby Maisie making her festival debut at just 11 weeks old.

Image copyright Maxine Smetherhem Image caption Stephen (front) and dad Bryan attended the festival in 2018

Mum Maxine said as long as they can take Maisie they will be at Download in 2021.

Mr Copping said the "once in a lifetime special" will be free and available on YouTube.

