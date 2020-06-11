Image copyright Google Image caption Loughborough Grammar School is one of the oldest independent schools in the country

A black pupil who said he was racially abused for years at a private school has said it's "time for change".

An open letter by the teenager detailing bullying at Loughborough Grammar School in Leicestershire appeared online on Monday.

He said some classmates made his life a "nightmare" and he was treated as "less than human" because of his race.

The foundation that runs the school has apologised "unreservedly" to anyone who suffered racism there.

It has also passed the matter on to the police.

'Speak out'

The teenager, who said he was still a pupil at the school, claims he was called names, hit with a cricket bat and smeared with bodily fluids - including semen and urine - during a five-year campaign of racially-motivated bullying.

He wrote his story in an open letter - which has been widely shared online since Monday - in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the United States, which has sparked anti-racism protests across the world.

"This needs to be out there for something to happen," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service. "I had to do what I did and I hope it makes a difference.

"I do not want any other young black person to go through what I have, not any of it."

He also said he did not want to "ruin the lives" of the perpetrators, but he did want them "to reach a point where if they see injustice they speak out".

Many have also been in contact with the victim to tell him of their experiences and to thank him for coming forward.

He said one of them was from the class of 1969.

"I've experienced the same level of racism that someone did half a century ago," he added. "This fight has gone on long enough, it's time for change."

'No excuses'

Duncan Byrne, the school's headmaster, said speaking to the alleged victim last week was "his worst [day] as a headmaster".

He said: "There are no excuses. Racism has no place in this foundation. We are sorry that we have fallen short of our aims and we will strive for better.

"We are examining our own internal procedures to ensure pupils feel safe, respected and valued at all our schools."

Leicestershire Police confirmed it had received a report of racist abuse and officers were making inquiries.

Leicestershire Police confirmed it had received a report of racist abuse and officers were making inquiries.