Staff who have been living at Twycross Zoo during the coronavirus shutdown say there are signs some animals are missing visitors.

The Leicestershire attraction has been closed since 20 March with no date set for its reopening.

A small group of staff have been staying at accommodation within the zoo to provide round-the-clock animal care.

Zookeeper Leanne Kinsella said the apes particularly appeared to be missing attention.

"We've noticed a huge difference. A lot of the chimpanzees like to interact with the public - they'll go up to the windows - but obviously we haven't had people going through," she said.

"We've been trying to wander through as much as possible - if we've had five minutes on a break or whatever - to try to give them some interaction, because they look for it in the public walkways."

Ms Kinsella said she and her colleagues were also missing visitors.

"It's so eerie at the moment," she said.

"As zookeepers, our role in looking after the animals hasn't changed but we're missing children - and adults - running up and asking us questions. It's quite sad."

Staff at the zoo - which costs £650,000 a month to run - had hoped the government might allow it to reopen this month but say July looks more likely.

Last month Twycross learned it was too big to apply for a share of a government coronavirus fund set up to help zoos survive the crisis.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said animal welfare was a top priority and it was talking to larger zoos "to discuss their specific concerns".

