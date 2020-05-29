Image copyright Google Image caption Three fire crews attended the blaze in Herbert Street

A peckish pooch has been blamed for a house fire after "jumping up for food" on top of a hob, accidentally turning two rings on.

Firefighters were called to a house "full of smoke" in Herbert Street, Loughborough, at 03:30 BST on Friday.

The owners left the home but crews had to swoop in to save the ravenous mutt, and a kitten.

There was "damage to the hob and light smoke damage to the ground floor", the county's fire service added.

