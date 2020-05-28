Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Leicester Road near the junction with Coventry Road

A 17-year-old boy has died after a crash with a car on a Leicestershire road.

Leicestershire Police said the teenager was cycling on Leicester Road in Sapcote when he and a blue Mini Cooper crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after police and paramedics were called at about 16:55 BST on Wednesday.

The road was closed for much of Wednesday evening and officers have appealed for witnesses.

The boy's family has been informed and is being supported by officers, the force added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.