Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found dead by paramedics in a flat in Chestnut Court, Mountsorrel, on Friday morning

A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after a body was found at a flat on Friday morning.

The man's body was found by paramedics in Chestnut Court, Mountsorrel, and a post-mortem examination found he had been assaulted before his death.

Benjamin Bracegirdle, of Pinfold Gate, Loughborough, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Leicestershire Police said a 39-year-old man had been released under investigation.

