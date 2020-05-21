Image copyright Brown family Image caption The money raised during the challenge will be donated to suicide prevention charity Papyrus and other causes close to Ben Brown's heart

The loved ones of a student who took his own life last month are running or walking 4,600 miles in his memory.

Ben Brown, 22, from Gloucester, who was in his final year at Loughborough University, died last month.

His mother said he was a "shining star" who "had time for everybody".

About 800 people in 10 teams around the country will be walking or running the equivalent of Loughborough to Istanbul and back between them to raise £30,000 for charity.

Image copyright Brown family Image caption Ben Brown with his mother and stepfather

Jamie Molyneux, 22, and Jack Morrell, 21, fellow engineers and housemates of Mr Brown, said for each member of their team of 80 it would be about the equivalent of completing two marathons.

The pair will also be "tabbing", which means they will march carrying 25kg for 12 miles.

Image caption Jamie Molyneux (right) said Mr Brown's death was a "big shock"

Talking about the death of Mr Brown, who attended Welbeck Defence Sixth Form College in Loughborough from the age of 16, Mr Molyneux said: "We never suspected it.

"Ben was always a really happy, cheery person, always looking out for other people and always had a smile on his face."

Image caption Helen Hartery-Brown said the night before he died the family chatted on a video call "it was normal"

Helen Hartery-Brown said her son, who was due to start officer training at Sandhurst in September, "instinctively knew when somebody else needed help but little did any of us know that he was suffering himself".

"We've got to be kinder to each other and kinder to ourselves," she said.

"If we've got a problem we've got to talk about it, especially in these unprecedented times."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in the report, help is available from BBC Action Line.

