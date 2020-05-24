Image copyright Leicestershire County Council Image caption Great crested newts have seen a huge decline in their population

Two sites in Leicestershire are being developed as habitats for an endangered newt population.

Brabazon Farm, in Mowsley, and a site in Kibworth, were identified by Natural England as areas that could help the county's great crested newt population.

Work has begun to restore ponds on the sites.

Leicestershire County Council, which is behind the project, said it hoped to protect the species for "future generations".

Image copyright Leicestershire County Council Image caption Brabazon Farm, in Mowsley, and a site in Kibworth, were identified by Natural England as areas where the newts could thrive

Great crested newts, one of the UK's three native newt species, have seen huge decline in their populations over the last 60 years, despite being heavily protected by law.

This is largely down to loss of their natural habitat.

Blake Pain, the council's acting deputy leader, said: "By developing and conserving these sites, we're not only helping to [protect] the great crested newt for future generations, but we're also strengthening our commitment to biodiversity."

This project aims to make existing ponds more attractive to the great crested newt and introduce new ponds, expanding the habitat range of the species.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Annabelle Phillips, great crested newt strategist at Natural England, said they were "delighted" to be working with the council to restore habitats for the threatened species.

Further sites located in Leicestershire's country parks are planned for future habitats, giving people the opportunity to learn more about the newt.

