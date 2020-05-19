Image copyright PA Media Image caption The defendant attended the hearing in London by video link

A man has made legal history by becoming the first person to be sentenced for breaching a counter-terrorism exclusion order.

The suspected terrorist, known only as "QQ", was given the two-year order in June 2018 without being convicted of any offence.

He was found guilty of breaking the order - by failing to report to police - in February.

QQ was given a suspended sentence at the Old Bailey.

The court heard the offence described as a "one-off".

Prosecutors say the Temporary Exclusion Order (TEO) was imposed on QQ as it was "reasonably suspected" he was involved in terrorism-related activity outside the UK.

When he returned to the UK in December 2018, QQ was made subject to obligations including reporting to a Leicester police station.

At his trial the defendant said the order had been breached in May 2019 due to him being ill.

However, the court heard he had visited a cashpoint, spent time on his mobile phone and gone out in his car for a coffee.

Emma Garriter, prosecuting, said it was the first conviction for the offence, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in custody.

She confirmed the order would expire on 13 June.

'Devastating effect'

Attending the hearing by video link from Leicester Crown Court, QQ heard his barrister Jacob Bindman say that due to coronavirus stopping his work, along with problems in his marriage, the defendant was currently living in his car.

Mr Bindman added despite QQ having never been convicted or even charged with a terrorism offence, he now had a conviction on his record which had a terrorism connection, which would have a "devastating effect" on his prospects.

Judge Richard Marks said he was prepared to view the offence as a "one-off" and sentenced QQ to five months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

