Image caption One Leicestershire County Care Ltd employee called the timing of the redundancy notices "unbelievable"

Care workers are facing redundancy during the coronavirus crisis after refusing to agree to a pay cut of up to 30 per cent, a union has said.

Last week nearly 100 employees of Leicestershire County Care Ltd (LCCL) were asked to sign new contracts which also include less sick pay and holiday.

Unison said 98 staff have been issued with redundancy notices in a "shameful" move.

The company said it needed to save money because of the pandemic.

It added the employees had enjoyed "unusually generous additional benefits" since LCCL took over the council-run homes they had been working in eight years ago.

But one of those employees, who did not wish to be named, said: "The timing of something like this would never have been good, but for them to do it now is unbelievable.

"The job we do every day is hard enough. To do it with the added worry of this over our heads is awful."

Unison said the redundancy notices were a "cynical attempt to cut costs and protect company profits".

East Midlands regional secretary Chris Jenkinson added: "It's absolutely shameful... when staff are working around the clock to provide the best possible patient care in a pandemic."

Image copyright Google Image caption Leicestershire County Care Ltd owns 13 homes across the county

Dr Davie Vive-Kananda, chief executive of LCCL, said the former council staff's terms are "unaffordable".

This is because the pandemic means higher operating costs, with "dramatic increases to the cost of supplies and agency staff".

"We are trying to avoid having to dismiss any of the relevant employees, and have never previously made any employee redundant," Dr Vive-Kananda added.

"Those employees are only being asked to forego their enhanced benefits.

"This will preserve not only their own employment, but secure the employment of all our staff."

