Image copyright Ed Cawdell Image caption Initially thought to be an oxygen bottle, the bomb was pulled out of the ground and given a shake

A man said he and his family "could have been vaporised" after discovering a rusty "bottle" pulled from a garden shelter was a live World War Two bomb.

Peter Cawdell, who lives in Quorn, Leicestershire, had been clearing out the mysterious concrete structure with his daughter when they found the relic.

Bomb disposal teams were called to Forest Road on Monday.

Mr Cawdell said at first they were "excited" but on Tuesday "it dawned on us how dangerous it could have been".

The 69-year-old, who lives with his wife Melodie and daughter Tehani, said they have been "taking out about 20 buckets of soil per day" to clear the shelter.

He said they had found items such as a pocket watch, an old bike and marmalade pots.

The security guard said on Monday they "got down about 5ft (152cm)" and he was "pickaxing" when they found something, which at first they thought was an oxygen bottle, but when the soil came off, they weren't so sure.

"It had a tapered shape to it," he said.

"We prized it out and laid it on the grass. My daughter said 'it's not a bomb is it, dad?'"

Image copyright Ed Cawdell Image caption A bomb disposal team confirmed the item was still dangerous

The police were called and after X-raying the item, the bomb disposal team confirmed it as a 4.2in mortar round - the largest used by the British in World War Two - and still live.

Ed Cawdell, Peter's nephew who owns the house, said: "There was quite a fuss. Police cars, the bomb squad, lots of tape.

"I don't think I'm as popular with the neighbours as I used to be."

Image copyright Ed Cawdell Image caption The shelter remains cordoned off while the authorities decide on a safe way to proceed

He added: "We are keen to see it fully explored as it is far bigger than a normal domestic air raid shelter.

"It might be a Home Guard command post or something to do with the railway or even the 82nd Airborne Division, who were stationed nearby."

The shelter has been cordoned off while authorities work out the next steps.

Leicestershire Police said: "We were called at 15:04 BST on Monday to a report of what was thought to be an explosive device in Forest Road, Quorn.

"The property was cordoned off, but no-one was evacuated. Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended the scene."

