Details of a statue of the Leicester City chairman who died in a helicopter crash at the club's stadium have been revealed.

The club plans to put a 2.7m bronze model of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside their grounds.

Mr Vichai and four others died in the crash outside the King Power Stadium in October 2018.

His son announced in November last year that he wanted a statue as "a permanent and fitting tribute" to his father.

The club has now submitted plans for one to Leicester City Council.

The application, published on Thursday, details how the statue would be almost 5m (16ft) high, with Mr Vichai's figure standing on a blue stone plinth decorated with his initials.

It will be illuminated and surrounded by artwork and LED tiles.

The application adds it hopes to "celebrate and immortalise the remarkable life of the late chairman."

The public is now being asked what they think of the plans in a consultation which ends on 2 June.

