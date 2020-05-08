Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kathleen and Cliff Ball were married at St Peter's Church in Earl Shilton, Leicestershire

A family will virtually "raise a glass" to a couple who would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on VE Day.

Cliff and Kathleen Ball emerged from the Leicestershire church on 8 May 1945 as the bells tolled for the end of World War Two in Europe.

"They found out as they left the church and it was officially announced," said grandson Nick Goodwin.

On Friday, the family will gather on a video call to mark the special day.

Mr Goodwin said the family had planned a celebration but because of the coronavirus lockdown would share photos and reminisce virtually instead.

The couple, who lived in Earl Shilton, Leicestershire, met when they were aged 14 while working at clothing brand Wolsey Ltd.

Cliff Ball then joined the RAF, serving in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany.

Image copyright Family photos Image caption The couple acquired a special marriage licence while Cliff Ball was home on leave unaware the end of war would be announced

On 5 May 1945 he returned home for a week's leave from Germany and the couple applied for a special wedding licence to marry a few days later.

"At the same time Winston Churchill made his speech to say the war was officially over, they were declared husband and wife," said Mr Goodwin.

"They found out as they left the church."

The couple went on to have two children, four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Daughter Diane Bailey said they often recalled the busy few days to get things prepared for their big day.

"My dad was home on leave and they managed to get a special marriage licence because they didn't know how long he would have off," said the 72-year-old.

Image copyright Ball family Image caption The couple received a card from the Queen on their golden wedding anniversary

"My mum had to get a dress very quickly and, because everything was rationed with the food, they had to arrange what they could.

"Everyone did their best to get stuff ready for them.

"My mum's dad, my grandad, was always so proud that she got married on the same day as VE Day. The bells were all ringing as they came out of church.

"We would have loved to celebrate together, but we can't. So a family video call will do."

