Image copyright Blyth Family Image caption Sophia Blyth made the card after the prime minister was admitted to hospital

The parents of a five-year-old girl say they're "so proud" after the prime minister shared her get well soon card on his social media channels.

Sophia Blyth, from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, made the card for Boris Johnson when he was taken to hospital with Covid-19.

He posted a photo of the card on Friday following his return to work.

Sophia has also been invited to visit the Houses of Parliament by their local Conservative MP Neil O'Brien.

Image copyright Blyth Family Image caption Sophia's mother said her daughter was excited about being invited to visit Parliament

Her mother, Oriana Blyth, said: "Sophia wanted to make the card for Boris because she was really sad that he'd been rushed into hospital.

"She's really arty and she wanted to send him a card to cheer him up and make him feel better.

"It was all her idea and my husband sat with her and googled the address so we could send it off.

"There's no political viewpoint - it's just a kind gesture from a five-year-old child."

Following his return to work, the prime minister shared photos of a selection of the cards he received from children - including Sophia's.

Mrs Blyth said: "We're both so proud of her. She is such a kind and caring little girl, and she's blown away by the fact that Boris shared her picture, out of all the thousands he must have received."

