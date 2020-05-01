Coronavirus: Care home marks 107-year-old's birthday with 1,000 cards
A woman who celebrated her 107th birthday received more than 1,000 cards from well-wishers during lockdown.
Margaret Ellmore, who lives in Leicester, was supposed to have a party at her care home, but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
As a result, Agnes House put out an appeal for people to send Ms Ellmore cards to mark her birthday.
Chief executive Chris Jones said it was "a fantastic achievement" and the appeal had surpassed all expectations.
When asked how she felt about her 107th birthday, Ms Ellmore said: "I don't think it's real, not to me anyway."
She put her longevity down to "taking it easy" and not overexerting herself.
Mr Jones said dignitaries and organisations all over the country had got involved.
"It's been a fantastic achievement, we didn't expect any more than 100, but we've got more than 1,000 cards.
"It's been a fantastic effort across the country and by the local community."
Ms Ellmore also received a card from the Queen, which she has received every year since turning 105.
