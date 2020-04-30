Image copyright AFP Image caption Graham Walters set out across the Atlantic on 25 January

A man bidding to be the oldest person to row solo across the Atlantic may have fallen just short of setting a new record.

Graham Walters had been at sea for 13 weeks, and was rowing from Gran Canaria to Antigua in the Caribbean.

The 72-year-old, from Thurmaston in Leicestershire, was making his fifth Atlantic crossing, but had to be towed ashore after being buffeted by winds.

He said he thinks his record bid "will be OK as far as I know".

Mr Walters set off from Gran Canaria on 25 January for the 3,000-mile trip, and was attempting to break the world record set by Frenchman Gerard Marie.

His journey involved traversing rough seas and avoiding the attention of hammerhead sharks, but ultimately he called for "a little bit of help" after being blown towards the island of Barbuda.

After a restorative burger and chips upon landfall, he said it felt "kind of strange" to return to dry land.

"The body seems OK, but the legs haven't quite adjusted at the moment," he told BBC Radio Four's Today programme.

Mr Walters was praised for his fundraising work for charity Help for Heroes.

David Martin, head of supporter fundraising for the charity, said: "Few of us would attempt such a challenge in the first flush of youth - let alone in our seventies.

"Graham is clearly a remarkable and determined man."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.maston