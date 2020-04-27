Image copyright DHU Health Care Image caption The Leicester branch is the first McDonald's in the UK to be used as a testing site

A McDonald's restaurant has been converted into a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre for NHS workers.

The fast food giant closed to customers across the UK when the government put the country on lockdown in March.

But last week it handed over a branch in Leicester which has now opened as a testing site - the first in the UK in one of its restaurants.

It comes as the government tries to reach its goal of 100,000 tests a day by the end of April.

The testing centre at Meridian Park is being run by DHU Health Care and front-line NHS workers can book an appointment for a swab.

The government hopes to have up to 50 such test sites by the end of the month. At the moment there are about 30.

