Image copyright Alan Ayris Image caption Alan Ayris wrote a different message on every peg

A man has written positive messages on pegs and left them in woodland to give people a lift during the coronavirus outbreak.

Alan Ayris, from Whitwick in Leicestershire, said he wanted to help anyone who might be struggling with their mental health at the moment.

The pegs have been attached to trees in the village's Holly Hayes Wood.

The motivational messages include one that says: "You're a child of the universe and are truly truly amazing."

Others say "When you feel you've got no-one to turn to, I will be there for you" and "You're the kindest person I know with a heart of gold".

Image copyright Alan Ayris Image caption Mr Ayris said he had been dealing with anxiety himself

Mr Ayris said the pegs idea had been inspired by his own struggles with anxiety.

"If someone walks through the wood who's going through a bad time, they might read it and think it is there for them," he said.

"It might pick them up, cheer them up and be the start of some little steps for them going forward."

