Night boat trip ends with police helicopter search

A police helicopter was scrambled to deal with two men illegally boating in a Leicestershire reservoir.

Officers went to Thornton Reservoir boat house on Saturday night to reports of a break-in but found no damage.

But two males were seen in a boat and the helicopter was called over fears for their safety.

Both men went into the water and had to be checked over by ambulance staff before being issued with fixed penalty notices.

Police said they had been fined the Health Protection Regulations.

