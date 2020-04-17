Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Norton bikes are used in the Isle of Man TT to this day

Norton Motorcycles, one of the most famous British motorbike brands, has been bought by an Indian manufacturer in a £16m deal.

The Leicestershire firm went in to administration in January, putting about 100 jobs in jeopardy.

TVS Motor announced it had purchased the "iconic" British brand on Friday and hopes to revive and expand it.

Founded in 1898, Norton is one of the UK's last remaining motorcycle marques, best known for its role in motor sport.

In a statement, TVS Motor's joint managing director Sudarshan Venu said: "This is a momentous time for us. Norton is an iconic British brand celebrated across the world, and presents us with an immense opportunity to scale globally.

"We will extend our full support for Norton to regain its full glory in the international motorcycle landscape."

He added they would "work closely" with Norton's employees and customers and the company would "retain its distinctive identity" while expanding in to new markets.

Founded in Birmingham, Norton began making motorbikes in 1902 and soon became associated with races such as the Isle of Man TT.

Among its most famous models are the Dominator and the Commando, while its Norton Interpol was used by UK police in the 1980s. Vintage models are now considered collectors' items.

It moved its operation to Donington Park in Leicestershire in 2008.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.