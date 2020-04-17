Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Stuart Morris's body was discovered by police on Tuesday evening

The family of a man who was found dead in a flat have paid tribute to "a loving dad, grandad, and brother".

Stuart Morris's body was found in a property in Heathcott Road, Leicester, on Tuesday, and a post-mortem found he had died of multiple injuries.

The 50-year-old's family said: "We have been left heartbroken."

Martin Green, 40, of Heathcott Road, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Mr Morris had four daughters, a step-daughter, five grandchildren, two sisters, and two brothers.

His family said: "He was a loving dad, grandad and brother. It's an extremely difficult time for us.

"If anyone can help the police find out what happened to our dad please come forward."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.